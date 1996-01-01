Hi everyone. So here we have touch with flora methane. Would you? c. f four. They were asked, what is the oxidation number of carbon in this molecule? So we know that flooring Is in Group seven on the periodic table In elements in group seven have an oxidation number of negative one over the oxidation state. Touch the floor methane. It's gonna be considered ostentatious state of carbon last four. All station state of Florence. Because we have four flooring in the molecule, the oxidation state of texas or methane zero. Because it is a neutral compound, it has no charge. Then the oxygen state a florin is negative one zero. Because our special state of carbon House four times negative one I'm gonna get zero because Austin should stay a carbon -4. And if you add 4 to both sides for the extension state of carbon We get plus four. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

Hide transcripts