everyone is never given the following value of K. C. For the reaction below. And it's 4.72 at 100 degrees Celsius. Were asked to determine its K. P. Value at this temperature. Since we're asked to find the K. P. And we're giving the K. C. We need to use the equation K. P. It was K C. R. T. The power of data. And where R. Is the gas constant T. Is the temperature and delta, N. Is the some of the most of the gaseous product minus to some of the most of the gas is reacting. Okay. Pete is what we're looking for for K. C. We're giving 4.72 Are we have 0.08206 later Times atmosphere about about malls times kelvin For temperature of 100°C. But we need to convert this into Kelvin. We need to add 273 115. Let me get 373 15 Kelvin and for delta. And we're one more nitrogen tetroxide -2 moles of nitrogen dioxide. Can we get negative 1? So now we can plug in the values and we get K. P. Equals 4. From 0.08206 letter sounds atmosphere about about malls. How's kelvin? 373 15 Kelvin. The Native one Power for K P. We get 0.154. Since K P. Doesn't have any units. We can disregard the units. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

