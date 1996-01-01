Everyone's gonna be given the following reaction below who asked to determine which direction the reaction lies and identify if it is reacting, favorite or product favor this ranch. We're gonna look at our equilibrium constant, which is K C. N. FKC is less than one. We have more reactant than products at equilibrium. So our reactors are going to be favored. And if K. C. Is greater than one, we're gonna have more products then reactant at equilibrium and our products are gonna be favored. Since the Casey is 50.5, it is greater than one. This means that we have more products than reactant. The reaction is going to lie to the right and the products are favored. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

