(a) An AB2 molecule is linear. How many nonbonding electron pairs are around the A atom from this information?

Hi everyone here. We have a question telling us that a B two is a molecule with linear geometry, and the question is how many non bonding domains are attached to the central atom A. To have a B. two and to have a linear geometry. Our molecule would have to be a X two E three, which means that A. Is surrounded by two atoms and three non bonding electron pairs. So our answer here is a three. Thank you for watching. Bye.
