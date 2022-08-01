Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at the last and final type of acids and bases the Lewis acid and the Louis space. So let's take a look. We're going to stay. In the 19 twenties, we had Gilbert Lewis. He proposed his own new definition of acids and bases. He basically did this almost the same exact time as Bronston and Laurie. Now here he defined a Lewis acid as something that accept electrons. So we're gonna say Lewis Lewis acid is an electron except er and to understand the Lewis acid, we have to basically figure out what are the different types of Lewis acids now? The first one say, We say, If we have a church acts as a lewis acid when connected to a very electoral negative element, the electro negative elements are oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, phosphorus or the halogen zones groups seven A. So I'm talking about flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine. Now think about it here ages. Let's think of being connected to some of these elements. Since all of these elements are more electoral negative, they're gonna be partially negative. And since H is less electoral, negative is gonna be partially positive. We tend to think of this type of Lewis acid when we have a choice. Single bonded to one of these electro negative elements. Okay, so that's the only time we really look at it. And we're talking about the bond between H and one of these electoral negative elements and think about it. Electrons are negatively charged, since their negatively charged, they'll be attracted to something that's positive or, in this case, partially positive. That's what that Delta positive means. It means it's partially positive, a little bit positive. So it's in this case when we're gonna say H can act as a Lewis acid. Now. The second type is anytime we have a positively fully positively charged hydrogen or medals. So here, H positive would be an example of a Lewis acid because it accepts electrons, electrons or negative. It's positive opposites attract. If we have positive medals, since they're all positive, they'll attract negative electrons. And then the last and final type of lewis acid is any time you're central element has less than eight valence electrons around it. Remember, this is the octet role are central Element wants to have eight electrons so they could have a similar configuration as the noble gasses. But we're gonna say Group two Way and three elements and transition metals, when they're in the center, tend to have less than eight valence electrons. For example, we could have boron. It's in Group three, so it makes three bonds. And remember, for every bond we make, we're sharing those electrons. So here boron has six electrons around it. It still has room to accept two more. That's why boron try floor. I can act as a lewis acid because the central element can accept more electrons. We could also have B E connected to two seals here. B has four electrons around it so could accept more electrons. Another electron pair. To get closer to the octet rule. We could have aluminum try bromide or aluminum, bro might actually here has six around it is well, and then a transition Metal Common Ones Inc here it has four electrons around it as well. Okay, so this last type of Lewis acid is common with groups to weigh three A and the transition metals. When they're in the center, they tend to have less than eight electrons, and as a result they serve as Lewis acids. They're gonna accept an electron pair

