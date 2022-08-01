Lewis Acid and Base
In the 1920s, Gilbert Lewis proposed a new set of definitions for acids and bases.
According to the Lewis definition an acid is an electron pair acceptor.
Understanding Lewis Acids
When hydrogen is connected to an electronegative element such as P, O, N, S or halogens then it gains a partially positive charge, which makes hydrogen act as a Lewis acid.
Since these metal ions accept negative electron pairs then some Lewis Acids may be positively charged.
If the central element has less than 8 valence electrons around it then it is more likely to accept an electron pair to follow the octet rule.
According to the Lewis definition a base is an electron pair donor.
Understanding Lewis Bases
Compounds that have lone pair(s) on a central element can act as Lewis bases.
Compounds that possess a negative charge can act as Lewis Bases.
Identify each of the compounds in the following chemical equation
Identify the Lewis acids and bases in the following reactions.
a) H+ + OH– ⇌ H2O
b) Cl– + BCl3 ⇋ BCl4–
c) SO3 + H2O ⇌ H2SO4
Identify each of the following compounds as either a Lewis acid, a Lewis base or neither.
a) ZnCl2 b) CN –
c) NH4+ d) Co3+
