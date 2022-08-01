Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations
In a Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration we do not use an ICF Chart or ICE Chart to determine the pH of the solution.
If after the titration there is an excess of strong acid left then we can use its concentration to find the pH.
If after the titration there is an excess of strong base then we can use its concentration to find pOH initially.
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 175.0 mL of 0.250 M HNO3 with 75.0 mL of 0.200M Ba(OH)2.
If there is an equal amount of moles for both the strong acid and strong base then the pH of the solution will be 7.
