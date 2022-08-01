Hey guys. So here these sets of questions might seem or suited for physics class. But electoral chemistry is a relationship that chemistry and physics have in common. So let's take a look at the question here. It says If steady current of 15 amperes is provided by stable voltage of 12 volts for 600 seconds, answer each of the following questions. So, before we start, let's break down what these values were saying. So, amperes or ants? So 15 ants is really saying we have 15 columns for one second, and then here they're telling us 12 volts. But we say vaults the units for revolt, our jewels per cool. Um, so 12 volts is really saying we have 12 jewels per one cooler. Those are gonna come in handy later on when we start answering each one of these parts. So so I could be less distracting. I'm gonna take myself out of the image guys here were first asked to calculate the total charge that passes through the circuit in this time. So just realize that when they're saying total charge to really saying total cool ums or C, we're going to stay here in charge equals time, times current. So our time is 600 seconds. What they told us over here and current is the same thing as amperes or amps. So that's 15 columns per one second seconds. Cancel out. So we'll have qualms left, which is 9000 cool apps. Yeah, For the next part, they're asking us to calculate the total number of moles of electrons that passed through the circuit in this time. So moles of electrons equals charge divided by Faraday's constant. So here the charge that we just found and we're divided by Faraday's constant. So we put the 19 96,485 columns here on the bottom and one mole of electrons on top. So coolants cancel out. We'll have most of electrons at the end, which comes out 2.93 moles of electrons. Now they wanted to calculate the total amount of energy. Now, typically, energy is in jewels or killer jewels, and we're going to say here that energy equals charge. Times vaults. So remember our charge? We found them very beginning 9000 columns, and we said we had 12 volts. Remember, volts are jewels over cooling, like we said. So we have 12 jewels per one. Cool. Um, so that's 108,000 jewels. Or if you want to change it into killer jewels, it will come out to 108 killer jewels. And then finally, power calculate the power that the battery provides during this process. So power equals energy over time. Mhm. So the energy we just found is 108,000 jewels. And then time in the very beginning was told to us is being 600 seconds. So what do we have here? We have jewels per seconds. And what's jewels per seconds Also equal to Jules per seconds is also equal to Watts. Okay. Yeah. So I know this seems a lot like physics, but again, there is a relationship that chemistry and physics have in common when it comes to electoral chemistry. So just keep in mind some of the equations that we talked about here because I'm not only help you in understanding electro chemistry better, but they'll also help you If you do take physics and you get to the section called circuits because in that section, you'll see all about Watts and Powers in charge, So these are the steps we have to take for each one in order to get the correct answer.

