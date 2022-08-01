20. Electrochemistry
Faraday's Constant
In voltaic/galvanic cells electrical current is created, while in an electrolytic cell electrical current is consumed to drive the reaction.
The Ampere
The ampere or amp represents the SI unit for electrical current and represents charge per second.
1
example
Amperes & mass
3m
Hey, guys. So here we're talking about the concept of electrical current, So when we say electrical current, another term for it would be amps or amperes. I'm going to stay here current or am Saran Piers. It's really just charge. Over time, we're gonna stay here, charge we use sea to represent columns and time here would be in seconds. So knowing this is key to get answering these questions. So for the first one, it says gold can be plated out of a solution containing gold three based on the following half reaction. So here we have gold. Three ion reacting with three moles of electrons to give us one mole of gold solid here were asked what massive gold that's played it out by a minute flow of 6.8 amperes or current. All right, so they're asking us to figure out the mass of gold realize here when they say 6.8 a that represents and peers. So this were really represents 6.8 cool ums per one second, because again, amperes amps is cool times per second now because this has seconds in it. That means that we have to convert the minutes given to us in two seconds as well. So we're gonna start out with the minutes. We have 41 minutes. We're going to stay here for every one minute. It comes down to 60 seconds. Now that we have seconds, we can cancel out the second in the apse. So it's 6.8 columns for one second. And where do we see columns? We see cools with Faraday's constant Faraday's constant, which is F So Faraday's constant is 96,000, 485 cool ums per one mole of electrons. So we want to cancel out. Cool. Um, we're gonna put 96,045 columns on the bottom so they can cancel out That's equal toe one mole of electrons. Now, if we take a look at this equation for every one mole off gold, there are three electrons involved. So we're gonna say for every one mole of gold solid, there are three moles of electrons involved, So moles of electrons cancel out. Now that I have mobile electrons, I can change that into grams. So for every one mole of gold, it's mass. On the periodic table is 1 96.97 g for gold. So we have at the end of grams of gold, which comes out to 11.38 g of gold. So that will be our final answer here. And remember, current is just charged over time and other words for it amps and peers or just a
2
example
Electrical Current
2m
here, it states. Ah, solution of mag unease five is used to play out maga knees and electrochemical cell. If a total of 1.13 g of mag unease is played it out in a total time of 1600 seconds. What was the electrical current used? So remember, electrical current is the same thing as amps or am Pierce, Remember Here this is just columns per second. So we need to find columns and divide them by the total number of seconds. We already know the total number of seconds in the question. We have 1600 seconds totalled so 1600 seconds along the bottom. All we have to do now is figure out the amount of columns we have to do that. We're going to start out with 1.13 g of mag unease given. So we have 1.13 g of mag unease. We're going to stay here for every one mole of manganese. We're told that it's mass. Is this 54.94 g so those can't slapped Now We're going to stay here for every one mole of mag unease. How many moles of electrons do we have involved where we're going from, plus five to neutral mag unease. So that means we're dealing with five moles of electrons. So moles, um, agonies cancel out. Now we have five moles of electrons. And now that we have most of electrons, we can use Faraday's constant. So that's one mole of electrons is 96,485 cool apps. So most of electrons cancel out now, have columns. When I punched this in, this gives me 9922.47 cool apps. So take that and plug it up here. So we divide that by 1600 that gives us 6.20 amps, or amperes. So that will be our final answer for the amount of electrical current
3
example
Electrochemistry & Voltage
4m
Hey guys. So here these sets of questions might seem or suited for physics class. But electoral chemistry is a relationship that chemistry and physics have in common. So let's take a look at the question here. It says If steady current of 15 amperes is provided by stable voltage of 12 volts for 600 seconds, answer each of the following questions. So, before we start, let's break down what these values were saying. So, amperes or ants? So 15 ants is really saying we have 15 columns for one second, and then here they're telling us 12 volts. But we say vaults the units for revolt, our jewels per cool. Um, so 12 volts is really saying we have 12 jewels per one cooler. Those are gonna come in handy later on when we start answering each one of these parts. So so I could be less distracting. I'm gonna take myself out of the image guys here were first asked to calculate the total charge that passes through the circuit in this time. So just realize that when they're saying total charge to really saying total cool ums or C, we're going to stay here in charge equals time, times current. So our time is 600 seconds. What they told us over here and current is the same thing as amperes or amps. So that's 15 columns per one second seconds. Cancel out. So we'll have qualms left, which is 9000 cool apps. Yeah, For the next part, they're asking us to calculate the total number of moles of electrons that passed through the circuit in this time. So moles of electrons equals charge divided by Faraday's constant. So here the charge that we just found and we're divided by Faraday's constant. So we put the 19 96,485 columns here on the bottom and one mole of electrons on top. So coolants cancel out. We'll have most of electrons at the end, which comes out 2.93 moles of electrons. Now they wanted to calculate the total amount of energy. Now, typically, energy is in jewels or killer jewels, and we're going to say here that energy equals charge. Times vaults. So remember our charge? We found them very beginning 9000 columns, and we said we had 12 volts. Remember, volts are jewels over cooling, like we said. So we have 12 jewels per one. Cool. Um, so that's 108,000 jewels. Or if you want to change it into killer jewels, it will come out to 108 killer jewels. And then finally, power calculate the power that the battery provides during this process. So power equals energy over time. Mhm. So the energy we just found is 108,000 jewels. And then time in the very beginning was told to us is being 600 seconds. So what do we have here? We have jewels per seconds. And what's jewels per seconds Also equal to Jules per seconds is also equal to Watts. Okay. Yeah. So I know this seems a lot like physics, but again, there is a relationship that chemistry and physics have in common when it comes to electoral chemistry. So just keep in mind some of the equations that we talked about here because I'm not only help you in understanding electro chemistry better, but they'll also help you If you do take physics and you get to the section called circuits because in that section, you'll see all about Watts and Powers in charge, So these are the steps we have to take for each one in order to get the correct answer.