Radioactive Decay
Radioactive reactions deal with the chemical instability of the nucleus in an atom.
Heavy (large atomic mass) elements undergo radioactive reactions in order to increase the stability of their nuclei.
Types of Radiation Concept 1
In a typical stoichiometric reaction we begin with elements as reactants and end with the same elements in different forms as products.
In a nuclear reaction the number of protons in an element are affected and so the identity of the element changes.
The three most common types of radioactive reactions are alpha decay or capture, beta decay or capture and gamma emission.
Types of Radiation Concept 2
In a radioactive decay or emission reaction the radioactive particle is ejected from the nucleus and forms a product.
In a radioactive capture or absorption reaction the radioactive particle is taken into the element and so is seen as a reactant.
An alpha particle is comprised of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.
Understanding Alpha Decay or Emission
An alpha decay or alpha emission occurs when an unstable nucleus ejects an alpha particle to create a new element.
Alpha Decay Concept 2
The alpha particle is one of the largest radioactive particles with the highest ionizing power, but lowest penetrating power.
Alpha Decay Example 1
A beta particle has no atomic mass and is represented by an electron.
Understanding Beta Decay or Emission
A beta decay or beta emission occurs when an unstable nucleus ejects a beta particle to create a new element.
Beta Decay Concept 2
Beta particles are smaller in size, and therefore have more penetrating power. Luckily, they are less radioactively damaging because of their lower ionizing power.
Beta Decay Example 1
Beta Decay Example 2
A gamma particle has no atomic mass and no atomic number and is represented by the sign gamma.
Gamma Emission Concept 1
Gamma radiation is involved in the electromagnetic spectrum. Gamma rays possess the highest energy, while radio waves have lowest energy in terms of the spectrum.
Gamma Emission Concept 2
The gamma particle does not create a new element like the other radioactive particles, but instead causes the excitation of electrons within an element.
Gamma Particles have lowest ionizing power, but are the most dangerous because of their highest penetrating power.
Gamma Emission Example 1
Understanding Electron Capture
In an electron capture or electron absorption reaction our electron particle is a reactant and not a product.
Electron Capture Example 1
A positron particle is referred to as the anti-electron particle because it looks like a positively charged electron.
Understanding Positron Emission
A positron decay or positron emission occurs when an unstable nucleus ejects a positron particle to create a new element.
Positron Emission Example 1
Positron Emission Example 2
- What is the balanced nuclear equation for the alpha decay of plutonium-238? (a) (b) (c) (d)
- Write the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction represented by the diagram shown here. [Section 21.2]
- The steps below show three of the steps in the radioactive decay chain for 23290Th. The half-life of each isot...
- The steps below show three of the steps in the radioactive decay chain for 23290Th. The half-life of each isot...
- The accompanying graph illustrates the decay of 8842Mo, which decays via positron emission. (d) What is the pr...
- Identify the true statement about nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons. (a) Nuclear power plants and nucl...
- Give the symbol for (c) gamma radiation.
- Give the symbol for (b) an alpha particle.
- Give the symbol for (c) a positron.
- Give the symbol for (b) a beta particle.
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (c) krypton-76 undergoes positron emission.
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations: (c) technicium-98 undergoes electron captu...
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations: (a) bismuth-213 undergoes alpha decay.
- Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (a) bismuth-211 by beta decay?
- Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (b) chromium-50 by positron emission?
- Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (c) tantalum-179 by electron capture?
- What particle is produced during the following decay processes: (c) iodine-122 decays to xenon-122?
- Isotope A decays to isotope E through the following series of steps, in which the products of the individual d...
- Positron emission and electron capture both give a product nucleus whose atomic number is 1 less than the star...
- What is the difference between an a particle and a helium atom?
- Why does beta emission raise the atomic number of the product while positron emission lowers. the atomic numbe...
- Why does gamma emission not change the atomic number of the product?
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 5926Fe¡ 0-1e + ?
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (a)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (b)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (d)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (a)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (b)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. d. N-13 (positron emission)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Cr-51 (electron capture)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. c. Pb-214 (beta)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. a. U-234 (alpha)
- What particle is produced by the decay of thorium-214 to radium-210?
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Pd-103 (electron capture)
- What particle is produced by the decay of uranium-239 to neptunium-239?
- Write a partial decay series for Th-232 undergoing the sequential decays: a, b, b, a.
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (c)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (b)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (a)
- Write a partial decay series for Rn-220 undergoing the sequential decays: a, a, b, b.
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (c)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (b)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (a)
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 1911Ne ¡1910Ne + ____
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (b) Electron capture of 138Sm
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (c) Beta emission of 188W
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (a) Alpha emission of 162Re
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. d. 7535Br ¡ ____ + 0+1e
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am ¡23793Np + ____
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. b. _____ ¡23392U + 0-1e
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793 Np ¡ _____ +42He
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (b) Electron capture of 126Ba
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (a) Beta emission of 157Eu
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (c) Alpha emission of 146Sm
- 226Ac can decay by any of three different nuclear processes: a emission, b emission, or electron capture. Writ...
- Americium-241, a radioisotope used in smoke detectors, decays by a series of 12 reactions involving sequential...
- Radon-222 decays by a series of three a emissions and two b emissions. What is the final stable nucleus?
- How many a particles and how many b particles are emitted in the 11-step decay of 235U into 207Pb?
- Naturally occurring uranium-238 undergoes a radioactive decay series and emits 8 a particles and 6 b particles...
- Why is it important that radioisotopes used as diagnostic tools in nuclear medicine produce gamma radiation w...
- Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to form Xe-144 and Sr-90. How many neutro...
- Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 and Zr-97. How many neut...
- Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of two H-2 atoms to form He-3 and one neutron.
- Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of H-3 with H-1 to form He-4.
- (c) What other substances are used as a moderator in nuclear reactor designs?
- Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission or fusion reactions: (a) 21H + 21H¡32He +...
- Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission reactions: (a) 23592U + 10n¡16062Sm + 723...
- The spent fuel elements from a fission reactor are much more intensely radioactive than the original fuel ele...
- Which are classified as ionizing radiation: X rays, alpha particles, microwaves from a cell phone, and gamma ...
- Radon-222 decays to a stable nucleus by a series of three alpha emissions and two beta emissions. What is the...
- Chlorine has two stable nuclides, 35Cl and 37Cl. In contrast, 36Cl is a radioactive nuclide that decays by be...
- The radioactive isotope 100Tc decays to form the stable iso-tope 100Mo. (a) There are two possible pathways f...
- Control rods in a nuclear reactor are often made of boron because it absorbs neutrons. Write the nuclear equat...
- What is the difference between uranium fuel rods in a nuclear power plant and uranium fuel for an atomic weapo...
- Can fuel rods in a power plant be used to make an atomic weapon without further treatment? Explain.
- What are the benefits of using fusion over fission as a source of nuclear energy? Why have fusion reactors not...
- Balance the following equations for the nuclear fission of 235U. (b)
- Balance the following equations for the nuclear fission of 235U. (a)
- The two most common isotopes of uranium are 235U and 238U. (d) 238U undergoes radioactive decay to 234Th. How ...