Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at carbon Cilic acid derivative reactions. So we're going to stay here that Esther's and amines are involved in reactions that deal with car Pacific acids in the first one. We have a stratification. Under this reaction, a car basilica acid reacts with an alcohol and undergoes a dehydration reaction in orderto Forman. Esther, Now here. This is important. If you're gonna do a dehydration reaction, you need to realize that you're gonna lose water. The water comes from the O. H. From the car basilica acid combining with the H from the alcohol. And it has to be that way. The alcohol does not give up its Ohh. The alcohol on Lee gives up its hydrogen. It's the car basilica acid. That's giving up its Ohh. So we get here as our product at the end is our Esther and our Esther would look like this. So we have that. And then here we have the O from the alcohol, plus the chain. Okay, So this is our Esther. And remember what makes something in Esther? It has a C double Bondo connected toe, all connected to see Okay, that is your Esther. Now, in the same way we can make something called in a mydd in a very similar way. So let's see how that works. We're gonna say here, um, I formation under this reaction. Ah, carbon cilic acid reacts within a mean and undergoes a dehydration reactions in order to form in a mind. So same basic thing happens. The O. H again gives up its Ohh, the nitrogen now. So for this reaction of work, the nitrogen has to have at least one hydrogen so that we could lose water. Okay, So and needs a hydrogen. So we lose that. So this is what we make now. Ch three c h two see double bond. Oh, now hear this. And here is connected now to that carbon. And that end is connected to what? A metal and an ethyl individually. So draw those. It's connected to that method, and it's connected to that effort. Now, this isn't a mind. We haven't seen this functional group yet, but in the mind is just a C double Bondo, a carbon eel connected to nitrogen. That's what makes it in a mind different from Inamine and a mean is a carbon single body to nitrogen and that carbon doesn't have a double Bondo. It's usually SP three hybridized, so this isn't a mean, whereas a C double bond. Oh, connected to end isn't a mydd or am I? So, again, a lot of these functional groups have different pronunciations based on which professor you have for the semester. Based on a lot of factors regionally, uh, country wise. So all of them are unique. All of them are correct. So, um, I, um I'd all of their same same pronunciation, different ways. They're all correct. So these other reactions and we're gonna stay here that an am I or am I? And in Esther, Since they come from carbon cilic acids, they are derivatives of carbon cilic acids. That just means that they have come from carbon cilic acid in some way with the reaction of another compound. Okay, so these are the major reaction that you need to know in order to make an Esther, And in order to make in a mind

