Everyone. So a lot of times in our algebraic expressions, we'll see the same thing, the number or a variable that gets multiplied by itself over and over again. And this is super inefficient and annoying to have to write out what I'm gonna do in this video is I'm gonna show you that we have a special notation for writing this called exponent notation. So I'm gonna show you that this four times itself a bunch of times can actually just be written as four with a little five on top. That's what I'm gonna show you in this video. Just exponents and expressions. Let's go ahead and get started here. So basically we use exponents to represent repeated multiplication. So for example, I had four times itself five times 412345. So basically what, what this four represents is the four represents the base. It's the number or in some cases it could be a variable. So number or variable that's being multiplied a bunch of times and it's raised or sorry and it is multiplied five times. That's what we call the exponent or the power. It's basically the number of times that base is being multiplied. So we write this as four with a little five on top of it. And we actually say it as it four raised to the fifth power. All right. So that's all an exponent is, is, it just says this thing is multiplied by itself a bunch of times. Right. Now, in some cases, we want to have to condense uh a bunch of, you know, uh numbers into a smaller format, we'll actually have to expand it out and to see what all the, all the multiplication is. So for example, if I have something like X to the exponent of three, that just means X times X times X, right? So we can expand it and condense it as well. Uh And by the way, so the X, the base here is just X and the exponent is three. And one of the other ways that you might hear that is you might hear something like X cubed. That's what that third power means. So basically, the general form of any exponent is if I have some thing, a A is just a generic letter, it could be a number or a variable that's multiplied by itself a bunch of times. So in other words, it's like a dot dot dot There's a bunch, probably there's a bunch of A's here. Then that just means I can say that this is a raised to the nth power. That's the general notation for this. All right. So other than that, that's really all there is to it. Um So let's just go ahead and take a look at some problems now because now our algebraic expressions are gonna involve some exponents. But really we're gonna be doing the same thing. We're gonna be evaluating expressions, we know exactly how to do that. So let's start with our first problem here. We have negative three X to the fourth power. And if we want to evaluate this algebraic expression, remember we just replace letters for numbers every time I see an X, I replace it with a two. So for example, in this problem here, I have negative three and then I have, remember I have to put a parenthesis here. Two raised to the fourth power. Now what's really important about exponents is and something that you should always be cautious about is you always wanna evaluate exponents before you do other operations. This is something that a lot of students will forget. But always just remember pdas Peda here says that we always do exponents before we do things like multiplication, division, addition and subtraction, exponents is always the second thing that you do. So a lot of students, what they'll do is they'll take something like this and they'll multiply the three and the two before they've done the exponent and they'll do something like negative six to the fourth power and this is wrong, this is wrong. Don't do this. If you do this, you're gonna get the wrong answer. All right. So just be very careful. So really what happens is you actually sort of have to take care of the two race to the fourth power first. You have to do that before you do this multiplication. So this is really like three, negative, three times, two times, two times, two times two. That's what two to the fourth power means it's just two multiplied by itself a bunch of times. Um And it might be helpful to write out all the multiplication because you may not know what two to the fourth power is off the top of your head. And that's fine because you, because you could write us out and two times two is just equal to four and then two times two is just equal to four. So really this is just negative three and then four times four. And that's a little bit easier to solve because we know four times four is just 16. So in other words, your final answer negative three times 16 is actually just negative 48. And that's the answer. That's how you evaluate an expression with an exponent. All right. Now, let's take a look at this second problem here. Here we have Y squared plus 10 squared. All right. So remember evaluating an expression just means that I'm gonna replace A Y with a five, some of the words I just replace the Y with a five over here five squared plus 10 squared. All right. Now, remember order of operation says we have to do the exponents before we do anything else like addition or subtraction. So first take care of the exponents, this is really just five times itself five times five plus and this is just 10 times 10. So remember you kind of just do those two things first before you do uh the addition or subtraction. So in other words, the five times five is just 25. That's, this becomes plus the 10 times 10 is just 100. So therefore your final answer is 100 and 25. All right. So that is the answer. Now, last but not least we have, you could have expressions involving multiple exponents and even multiple variables. So let's take a look at this one here here. Remember X equals two. So we just replace the X with a two and Y equals five, we just replace the Y with a five. So in other words, this just becomes this X to the third power, this actually just becomes two to the third power plus four times. And this just becomes Y. Um So that's a five. And so this is just gonna be minus seven. OK? So remember we have to do the parentheses and we have to do the exponents first. In other words, we have to take a look at this before we can do the addition or subtraction. And we have to do the exponents before we do the addition. So in other words, we have to take care of this two to the third power first before we do anything else. So in other words, what happens is two to the third power is really just two times two times two plus and then we have four times negative 5 to 4 times negative five. And then we have, and then we have minus seven on the outside here. All right. So we have to do the multiplication before we do addition subtraction. This actually ends up becoming 82 times two times two. And this four times negative five actually becomes negative 20. So now because I'm doing addition subtraction, I can actually just drop the parentheses over here. This is really just eight minus 20. All right. So eight minus 20. Uh but this is still in the parentheses. So you have to just drop that. So you, you can't drop that and then minus seven. So we have to do this thing first and this eight minus 20 is just negative 12, negative 12. Now you can drop the parentheses uh minus seven and this just becomes negative 19. All right. So this whole expression here evaluates to negative 19, just plugging in a bunch of letters for numbers. And that's how to deal with exponents and expressions. Let me know if you have any questions. Let's move on to the next video

