Citric acid has three dissociable hydrogens. When 5.00 mL of 0.64 M citric acid and 45.00 mL of 0.77 M NaOH are mixed at an initial temperature of 26.0 °C, the temperature rises to 27.9 °C as the citric acid is neutralized. The combined mixture ahs a mass of 51.6 g and a specific heat of 4.0 J/(g·°C). Assuming that no heat is transferred to the surroundings, cal- culate the enthalpy change for the reaction of 1.00 mol of cit-
ric acid in kJ. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
