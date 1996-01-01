Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryConstant-Pressure Calorimetry
6:13 minutes
Problem 90
Textbook Question

Citric acid has three dissociable hydrogens. When 5.00 mL of 0.64 M citric acid and 45.00 mL of 0.77 M NaOH are mixed at an initial temperature of 26.0 °C, the temperature rises to 27.9 °C as the citric acid is neutralized. The combined mixture ahs a mass of 51.6 g and a specific heat of 4.0 J/(g·°C). Assuming that no heat is transferred to the surroundings, cal- culate the enthalpy change for the reaction of 1.00 mol of cit- ric acid in kJ. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
1:11m

Watch next

Master Constant-Pressure Calorimetry with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.