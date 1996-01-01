Hello everyone today. We're being asked to provide a lewis dot symbol for each of the ions and sodium oxide. First, we want to identify how much of each element we have. We see that we have to sodium and one oxygen referring to the periodic table. We know that since sodium is in the first column it has one valence electron. We did note this by drawing the symbol for sodium and a followed by one dot around it. Since we have two of them, we represent that By Writing two days, followed by the lone electron around it. Next we know that since oxygen is in the 6th column, it has six valence electrons. We didn't note this by drawing the symbol for oxygen, Followed by six dots around it. First we draw individual dots around it on each side and then we pair them up next, since this is a reaction involving a medal. In this case, that's sodium and a non metal. In this case, oxygen electrons are generally transferred from the metal to the non metal. We denote this by drawing a sodium ion and brackets followed by a positive charge on the outside and we do this for both sodium ions. Since oxygen is receiving those two electrons, we draw oxygen in brackets, followed by Those additional two electrons notice the charges. If we take how many of each element we have and multiplied by its charge. For example, sodium, we have two sodium and its charge individually is positive one. We have a positive to charge. And if we take oxygen, we only have one of those one times that negative two charge, and we balance out the charges to get zero. Therefore, this is what our answer would look like. I hope this helped, and until next time.

