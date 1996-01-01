Hello everyone today. We are being asked to provide a louis dot symbol. Each of the ions in magnesium sulfide. This can also be looked at as a metal plus a nonmetal. We'll get to that important in a little bit referring to the periodic table. We know that since magnesium is in the second column it has two valence electrons. We represent that by writing M. G. Or the symbol for magnesium, Followed by two dots around it. Next we know that sulfur is in the 6th column and therefore has six valence electrons. We represent this by drawing six electrons around it. First we draw individual dots around the symbol which represents electrons and then we pair them up. Since we were asked about these ions, these symbols must be charged as they did before. Magnesium sulfide is involved between a metal and a nonmetal with ions, electrons are transferred and they are usually transferred from the metal to the non medal. The metal in this case being magnesium and the non metal in this case being sulfur. To denote this, we take the two electrons for magnesium, which gets denoted as a positive to charge outside of brackets. And we give them to the sulfur which is denoted as sulfur in brackets With a -2 charge outside of it and then we just fill in those extra two electrons around sulfur. This is our answer. I hope this helps and until next time

