To determine the electrical current produced when a charge of \(4.14 \times 10^3\) coulombs passes through a wire for 15 minutes, we start by recalling that electrical current (I) is measured in amperes (amps), where 1 ampere is defined as 1 coulomb per second.

First, we need to convert the time from minutes to seconds. Since 1 minute equals 60 seconds, we can calculate the total time in seconds for 15 minutes:

\[15 \text{ minutes} \times 60 \text{ seconds/minute} = 900 \text{ seconds}\]

Now that we have the charge in coulombs and the time in seconds, we can calculate the current using the formula:

\[I = \frac{Q}{t}\]

where \(I\) is the current in amperes, \(Q\) is the charge in coulombs, and \(t\) is the time in seconds. Plugging in the values:

\[I = \frac{4.14 \times 10^3 \text{ coulombs}}{900 \text{ seconds}} \approx 4.6 \text{ amps}\]

Thus, the electrical current produced is approximately 4.6 amps.