When a solute is added to a pure solvent, the boiling point of the solvent increases, a phenomenon known as boiling point elevation. The more solute that is added, the higher the boiling point becomes. The normal boiling point (denoted as bp) refers to the boiling point of the pure solvent before any solute is introduced, while the boiling point of the solution (denoted as bp solution) is the boiling point after the solute has been added.
The relationship between the amount of solute and the increase in boiling point can be quantified using the boiling point elevation formula:
\(\Delta T_b = I \cdot k_b \cdot m\)
In this equation, ΔTb represents the change in boiling point, I is the van 't Hoff factor, which indicates the number of particles the solute breaks into in solution, kb is the boiling point elevation constant of the pure solvent (expressed in degrees Celsius per molality), and m is the molality of the solution, defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
To find the boiling point of the solution, the following equation is used:
\(bp solution = bp + \Delta T_b\)
Common solvents used in boiling point elevation problems include water, benzene, chloroform, and ethanol, each with specific normal boiling points and kb values: 0.51 for water, 2.53 for benzene, 3.60 for chloroform, and 1.20 for ethanol. While it is not necessary to memorize these values, they are useful for solving problems related to colligative properties.
It is also important to note that for covalent, non-volatile, or non-ionic compounds (which do not dissociate into ions), the van 't Hoff factor I is equal to 1. Understanding these concepts is crucial for accurately determining the boiling point of a solution when a solute is added.