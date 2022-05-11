To determine the average bond order of the sulfur-oxygen bonds within the sulfite ion (SO 3 2-), we start by analyzing its resonance structures. In one common resonance structure, sulfur is double bonded to one oxygen atom and single bonded to the other two oxygen atoms. This configuration allows us to visualize the distribution of bonds among the surrounding elements.

First, we count the total number of bonds between sulfur and oxygen. In this case, there are four bonds: one double bond (counted as two) and two single bonds (counted as one each). Therefore, the total number of bonds is:

2 (from the double bond) + 1 + 1 (from the two single bonds) = 4 bonds.

Next, we identify the number of surrounding elements, which in this case are the three oxygen atoms. To find the average bond order, we divide the total number of bonds by the number of surrounding elements:

Average bond order = Total bonds / Number of surrounding elements = 4 / 3 = 1.33.

This average bond order of 1.33 indicates that while each oxygen atom is single bonded to sulfur, the presence of resonance allows for the sharing of a pi bond among the three oxygen atoms. Thus, each oxygen effectively has a third of that pi bond, leading to the fractional bond order. This method of calculating average bond order can be applied to other molecules by counting the total bonds and dividing by the number of surrounding atoms involved.