In chemistry, the octet rule is a guideline that elements tend to combine in such a way that each atom has eight electrons in its valence shell, giving it the same electronic configuration as a noble gas. However, there are exceptions to this rule. Elements in Group 2A can be stable with just four valence electrons, while those in Group 3A can be stable with six. Transition elements can have expanded octets with more than eight electrons, such as 10, 12, 14, or 16 valence electrons, based on twice their group number.

Free radicals are molecules or ions with an unpaired electron, which can make them highly reactive and potentially damaging to cells. They have an odd number of total valence electrons. To determine the best Lewis dot structure for a radical, one should place the unpaired electron on the element that results in the least formal charges. The formal charge can be calculated using the formula:

group number−number of bonds−nonbonding electrons A Lewis structure with atoms having formal charges close to zero is considered the most stable representation of the molecule. When the total number of valence electrons is an odd number, it often indicates the presence of a radical.