Back
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
Problem
The chlorofluorocarbon refrigerant trichlorofluoromethane, CCl3F, has Pvap = 100.0 mm Hg at -23 °C and ΔHvap = 24.77 kJ>mol. (b) What is ΔSvap for trichlorofluoromethane?
Relevant Solution
