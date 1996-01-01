Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Calculate the work done in joules by a chemical reaction if the volume increases from 3.2 L to 3.4 L against a constant external pressure of 3.6 atm. What is the sign of the energy change?

Relevant Solution
