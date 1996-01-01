hi everyone for this problem we need to list the following bonds from most to least polar. In order for us to do that. We need to know the electoral negativity values for each of our elements and then calculate the electro negativity difference. So let's go ahead and get started. So for the first one we have sulfur and flooring. The electro negative. V. Di difference is our electro negativity for sulfur is for And for flooring it's 2.5. So we have a electro negative p. d. difference of 1.5. For our second bond we have nitrogen and chlorine. The electoral negativity difference for nitrogen our value is three And for chlorine our value is also three. So we get a difference of zero. And for our last bond we have silicone and oxygen. Our electoral negativity difference. Our value for silicone is 3.5 and for oxygen it is 1.8 So our difference is 1.7. So when we list from most polar to least polar this is going to be our most polar because it is the highest value. This is our least polar. And this is in the middle. So let's go ahead and rank it. So we have our silicone oxygen bond is the most polar followed by sulfur and flooring bond and then nitrogen and chlorine. Okay so this is our final answer. The list of bonds from most polar to lease polar. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

