now, a dipole moment is the polarity that arises when elements in a bond have a significant difference in their electoral negativity. Not polarity is just the unequal sharing of electrons between these bonding atoms at a difference in electro negativity, greater than four is considered significant now. Difference in electro negativity, which is Delta e n equals the higher electro negativity value minus the lower white. Now, if you have polarity in a bond, you have a dipole moment. This is illustrated by a die poll arrow that always points towards the Mawr electro negative element. If you were to calculate the difference between flooring and carbon, you would see the difference is greater than 0.4. So it has a dipole moment. So we use a depot era here. The end that is more electoral negative gets a partial charge of Delta Negative. The end that is mawr less electro negative. Is Delta positive? If you look at this select type own arrow, you're going to see circling this end, it looks like a positive sign which meat makes sense because this end is partially positive. So remember, if you're difference in electro negativity is significant, you show a depot era. That diaper arrow is representative of the polarity. Within that bond, the end where the diaper arrow is pointing will be partially negative, and the other end will be partially positive.

Hide transcripts