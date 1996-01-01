Which of the following best describes the difference between a pure substance and a mixture?
A
A pure substance can be separated into its components by physical means, while a mixture cannot be separated.
B
A pure substance always consists of two or more elements, while a mixture contains only one element.
C
A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined and can have variable composition.
D
A pure substance is always a solid, while a mixture can be a liquid or gas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a pure substance. A pure substance has a fixed, definite composition and distinct chemical and physical properties. It can be either an element or a compound.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a mixture. A mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, and its composition can vary. The components retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means.
Step 3: Analyze the options given in the problem. Identify which statements correctly describe the characteristics of pure substances and mixtures based on their composition and separability.
Step 4: Recognize that pure substances cannot be separated into components by physical means, whereas mixtures can be separated physically (e.g., filtration, distillation).
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that a pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined and can have variable composition.
