Which of the following is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
A
Sand and iron filings
B
Granite
C
Salt water
D
Oil and water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a homogeneous mixture: it is a mixture that has a uniform composition and appearance throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish the different components with the naked eye.
Analyze each option to determine if the components are evenly distributed:
1. Sand and iron filings: This is a heterogeneous mixture because you can see and separate the different particles easily.
2. Granite: This is a heterogeneous mixture because it is composed of visibly different minerals that are not uniformly distributed.
3. Salt water: This is a homogeneous mixture because the salt dissolves completely in water, creating a uniform solution.
4. Oil and water: This is a heterogeneous mixture because oil and water do not mix uniformly and form separate layers.
