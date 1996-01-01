A crystal of NaCl is best classified as which type of matter?
A
a pure substance—compound
B
a homogeneous mixture
C
a heterogeneous mixture
D
a pure substance—element
1
Understand the classification of matter: Matter can be classified as pure substances or mixtures. Pure substances have a fixed composition and distinct properties, while mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined.
Recall that pure substances are further divided into elements and compounds. Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio.
Recognize that NaCl (sodium chloride) is composed of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) atoms chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio of 1:1, forming an ionic compound.
Since NaCl is made of two different elements chemically combined, it is a pure substance classified as a compound, not an element or a mixture.
Therefore, a crystal of NaCl is best classified as a pure substance—compound.
