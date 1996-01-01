Which term describes the chemical property of a substance that allows it to burn or ignite in the presence of oxygen?
A
Flammability
B
Density
C
Malleability
D
Solubility
1
Understand that the question is asking for a chemical property related to a substance's ability to burn or ignite in the presence of oxygen.
Recall that chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances or changes its chemical identity, such as reacting with oxygen.
Identify that 'flammability' is the term used to describe the ability of a substance to catch fire and burn when exposed to oxygen.
Recognize that 'density' is a physical property related to mass and volume, 'malleability' refers to the ability to be shaped or hammered, and 'solubility' is about dissolving in a solvent, none of which describe burning.
Conclude that the correct term describing the chemical property allowing a substance to burn or ignite in oxygen is 'flammability'.
