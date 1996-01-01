Because they are produced by fossilization of minerals.
B
Because they are only found in areas rich in dinosaur fossils.
C
Because they contain fossils as a major component.
D
Because they are formed from the remains of ancient plants and animals over millions of years.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the term 'fossil fuels' by breaking down the word 'fossil,' which refers to the preserved remains or traces of ancient living organisms.
Recognize that fossil fuels are formed from the remains of ancient plants and animals that lived millions of years ago, which were buried and subjected to heat and pressure over geological time.
Note that the process of transformation involves the decomposition of organic material into hydrocarbons, which are the main components of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas.
Clarify that fossil fuels do not contain visible fossils as a major component, nor are they formed by fossilization of minerals or exclusively found near dinosaur fossils.
Conclude that the name 'fossil fuels' reflects their origin from ancient biological material, making the correct explanation: they are formed from the remains of ancient plants and animals over millions of years.
