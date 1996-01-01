Which of the following is primarily responsible for the high electrical conductivity of metals?
A
High electronegativity of metal atoms
B
The rigid arrangement of atoms in a crystal lattice
C
Strong ionic bonds between metal atoms
D
The presence of delocalized valence electrons that can move freely throughout the metal lattice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in metals is related to the movement of charged particles, specifically electrons.
Recall that metals have a unique bonding structure called metallic bonding, where valence electrons are not bound to any specific atom but are free to move throughout the metal lattice.
Recognize that this 'sea of delocalized electrons' allows electrons to flow easily when an electric field is applied, resulting in high electrical conductivity.
Contrast this with other options: high electronegativity would hold electrons tightly, rigid crystal lattices restrict movement but do not prevent electron flow, and ionic bonds are not typical in metals and do not explain conductivity.
Conclude that the primary reason for high electrical conductivity in metals is the presence of delocalized valence electrons that can move freely throughout the metal lattice.
