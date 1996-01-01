Which of the following is closest to the mass of a proton?
A
1.67 \times 10^{-27} \text{ kg}
B
1.00 \times 10^{-24} \text{ kg}
C
9.11 \times 10^{-31} \text{ kg}
D
4.18 \times 10^{-23} \text{ kg}
1
Understand that the problem asks for the mass of a proton, which is a fundamental particle in chemistry and physics.
Recall that the mass of a proton is a well-known constant and is approximately $1.67 \times 10^{-27}$ kilograms.
Compare the given options to this known value to determine which is closest.
Note that $1.00 \times 10^{-24}$ kg is three orders of magnitude larger than the proton mass, $9.11 \times 10^{-31}$ kg is much smaller (close to electron mass), and $4.18 \times 10^{-23}$ kg is even larger.
Conclude that the value closest to the proton mass is $1.67 \times 10^{-27}$ kg.
