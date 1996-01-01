Which of the following best describes the fundamental particles that make up matter?
A
Compounds
B
Molecules
C
Ions
D
Atoms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that matter is anything that has mass and occupies space, and it is made up of fundamental particles.
Recognize that compounds, molecules, and ions are all made up of smaller units called atoms.
Recall that atoms are the basic building blocks of matter; they are the smallest units that retain the properties of an element.
Note that molecules are groups of atoms bonded together, compounds are substances made from two or more different types of atoms chemically combined, and ions are atoms or molecules with a net electric charge.
Conclude that since atoms are the fundamental particles that make up all matter, the correct description is 'Atoms'.
