Which of the following are the very small particles that make up matter?
A
Molecules
B
Ions
C
Atoms
D
Compounds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the very small particles that make up matter.
Recall the definitions: Molecules are groups of atoms bonded together; ions are atoms or molecules with a net electric charge; compounds are substances made from two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded.
Identify the fundamental building blocks: Atoms are the smallest units of matter that retain the properties of an element and combine to form molecules and compounds.
Conclude that atoms are the basic particles that make up all matter, as molecules, ions, and compounds are composed of atoms.
Therefore, the correct answer is atoms because they are the fundamental particles constituting matter.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules