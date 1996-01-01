Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Write formulas for the following compounds: (a) Lithium phosphate (b) Magnesium hydrogen sulfate (c) Manganese(II) nitrate (d) Chromium(III) sulfate

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the formula for aluminum, die hydrogen phosphate. Now we know that aluminum has a plus three charge and we know di hydrogen phosphate is one of our poly atomic ions, and its formula is H two P 04 minus. Now, when we combine the two, we can simply do our criss cross method and we end up with aluminum, di hydrogen phosphate and we'll have a subscript of three after I die hydrogen phosphate, since we need to balance out that plus three charge from aluminum. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
