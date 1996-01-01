Which metal in period 5 of the periodic table is very reactive and has two valence electrons in each atom?
A
Silver (Ag)
B
Strontium (Sr)
C
Yttrium (Y)
D
Tin (Sn)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements listed and their positions in period 5 of the periodic table: Silver (Ag), Strontium (Sr), Yttrium (Y), and Tin (Sn).
Recall that period 5 corresponds to the fifth row of the periodic table, and determine which of these elements actually belong to period 5.
Understand that the question asks for a metal with two valence electrons in each atom, which typically corresponds to elements in group 2 (alkaline earth metals).
Recognize that Strontium (Sr) is an alkaline earth metal in group 2 and period 5, meaning it has two valence electrons in its outermost shell.
Conclude that Strontium (Sr) fits the description of being very reactive and having two valence electrons, unlike Silver (Ag), Yttrium (Y), or Tin (Sn), which have different valence electron configurations.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules