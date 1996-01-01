Which of the following elements is classified as an alkali metal?
A
Na
B
Al
C
Mg
D
Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of alkali metals: Alkali metals are elements found in Group 1 of the periodic table. They are characterized by having a single electron in their outermost shell, which makes them highly reactive.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table: Sodium (Na) is in Group 1, Aluminum (Al) is in Group 13, Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2, and Chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17.
Recall that alkali metals include elements like Lithium (Li), Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Rubidium (Rb), Cesium (Cs), and Francium (Fr).
Compare the given elements to the alkali metals group: Since Na is in Group 1, it fits the definition of an alkali metal, while Al, Mg, and Cl do not.
Conclude that the element classified as an alkali metal from the given options is Sodium (Na).
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules