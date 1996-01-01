Which term refers to the study of matter and the changes it undergoes?
A
Chemistry
B
Geology
C
Physics
D
Biology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that defines the study of matter and the changes it undergoes.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Geology is the study of the Earth, Physics is the study of matter and energy but with a focus on fundamental forces and laws, Biology is the study of living organisms.
Recognize that Chemistry specifically focuses on the composition, structure, properties, and changes of matter.
Identify that the correct term for the study of matter and its changes is Chemistry.
Confirm that Chemistry is the branch of science that deals with substances, their properties, and how they interact, combine, and change.
