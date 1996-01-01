Which of the following elements reacts rapidly when dropped in water?
A
Carbon (C)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Copper (Cu)
D
Gold (Au)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reactivity of elements with water by considering their position in the periodic table and their chemical properties. Elements that are highly reactive metals tend to react rapidly with water.
Step 2: Recall that alkali metals, such as Sodium (Na), are in Group 1 of the periodic table and are known for their vigorous reactions with water, producing hydroxides and hydrogen gas.
Step 3: Compare the given elements: Carbon (C) is a nonmetal and does not react rapidly with water; Copper (Cu) and Gold (Au) are transition metals known for their low reactivity and resistance to corrosion.
Step 4: Recognize that Sodium (Na), being an alkali metal, reacts rapidly with water, often producing heat and hydrogen gas, which can ignite due to the exothermic nature of the reaction.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, Sodium (Na) is the element that reacts rapidly when dropped in water due to its high chemical reactivity as an alkali metal.
