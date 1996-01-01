Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

What is the difference between the internal energy change ∆E and the enthalpy change ∆H? Which of the two is mea- sured at constant pressure and which at constant volume?

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.