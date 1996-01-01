Which type of substance cannot be separated into its components by physical means?
A
Homogeneous mixture
B
Compound
C
Element
D
Heterogeneous mixture
1
Understand the difference between mixtures, compounds, and elements: Mixtures (both homogeneous and heterogeneous) are combinations of substances that can be separated by physical means, while compounds and elements are pure substances.
Recall that a homogeneous mixture has uniform composition and can be separated physically (e.g., by filtration, distillation).
Recognize that a compound consists of two or more elements chemically bonded together and requires chemical methods to separate into its components.
Know that an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances by physical or chemical means.
Conclude that since elements cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means, the correct answer is 'Element'.
