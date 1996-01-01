Shaving cream contains gas dispersed throughout a creamy liquid. What type of mixture is shaving cream?
A
Emulsion
B
Foam
C
Suspension
D
Solution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mixtures: A solution is a homogeneous mixture of two or more substances; a suspension is a heterogeneous mixture where particles are large enough to settle out; an emulsion is a mixture of two immiscible liquids where one is dispersed in the other; a foam is a mixture where gas is dispersed in a liquid or solid.
Identify the components in shaving cream: It contains gas bubbles dispersed throughout a creamy liquid base.
Recognize that since gas is dispersed in a liquid, the mixture is not a solution (which is homogeneous) nor a suspension (which involves solid particles), nor an emulsion (which involves two liquids).
Conclude that the mixture type where gas is dispersed in a liquid is called a foam.
Therefore, shaving cream is classified as a foam because it consists of gas dispersed in a liquid medium.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules