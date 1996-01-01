Which of the following best describes the difference between elements and compounds?
A
Elements always exist as molecules, while compounds exist only as ions.
B
Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are made of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
C
Elements can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, but compounds cannot.
D
Compounds are pure substances, but elements are mixtures of atoms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different types of atoms are chemically bonded together in fixed proportions.
Step 3: Compare elements and compounds based on their atomic composition. Elements have only one kind of atom, while compounds have multiple kinds of atoms bonded together.
Step 4: Recognize that elements can exist as single atoms or molecules (like O\_2), but this does not define the difference from compounds. The key difference is the variety and bonding of atoms.
Step 5: Evaluate the given options by matching them to these definitions, identifying that the correct description is that elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are made of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
