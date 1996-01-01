Which of the following best describes the process of baking a cake?
A
It is a physical change because the cake can be separated back into its original ingredients.
B
It is a physical change because the ingredients are only mixed.
C
It is a chemical change because new substances are formed.
D
It is neither a physical nor a chemical change.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Consider the process of baking a cake: During baking, heat causes chemical reactions such as the Maillard reaction and the denaturation of proteins, which change the ingredients into a new substance (the cake).
Evaluate the options: Since baking produces new substances and the cake cannot be separated back into the original ingredients by physical means, it is not a physical change.
Recognize that the formation of new substances and irreversible changes indicate a chemical change.
Conclude that the best description is that baking a cake is a chemical change because new substances are formed.
