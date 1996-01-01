Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Consider what happens when wood is burned: Burning involves combustion, a chemical reaction where wood reacts with oxygen to produce new substances such as carbon dioxide, water vapor, ash, and other gases.
Recognize that burning wood changes its chemical composition, which means it is not just a change in physical appearance or state but a transformation into different chemical substances.
Conclude that since new substances are formed and the chemical identity of the wood changes, burning wood is a chemical change.
Therefore, the correct classification for the change occurring when wood is burned is a chemical change.
