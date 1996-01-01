As you move down Group 1 of the periodic table, which of the following trends is observed?
A
The elements become less reactive.
B
The ionization energy increases.
C
The electronegativity increases.
D
The atomic radius increases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group in question: Group 1 of the periodic table, also known as the alkali metals.
Recall the general trend for atomic radius in a group: As you move down a group, new electron shells are added, increasing the distance between the nucleus and the outermost electrons.
Understand how this affects atomic radius: More electron shells mean a larger atomic radius because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus.
Consider other properties mentioned (reactivity, ionization energy, electronegativity) and how they change down the group: Reactivity actually increases, ionization energy decreases, and electronegativity decreases as you move down Group 1.
Conclude that the correct trend observed down Group 1 is that the atomic radius increases due to the addition of electron shells and increased distance of valence electrons from the nucleus.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules