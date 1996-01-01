Which of the following elements is chemically similar to oxygen?
A
Sodium
B
Fluorine
C
Nitrogen
D
Sulfur
Understand that elements that are chemically similar usually belong to the same group (column) in the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons, which determines their chemical properties.
Identify the group of oxygen in the periodic table. Oxygen is in Group 16 (also called the chalcogens), which means it has 6 valence electrons.
Look at the options given: Sodium (Group 1), Fluorine (Group 17), Nitrogen (Group 15), and Sulfur (Group 16).
Compare the groups of each element to oxygen's group. The element in the same group as oxygen will have similar chemical behavior due to having the same number of valence electrons.
Conclude that sulfur, being in Group 16 like oxygen, is chemically similar to oxygen because they share similar valence electron configurations.
