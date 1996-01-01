Understand that inert gases, also known as noble gases, are elements found in Group 18 of the periodic table. These gases are characterized by their full valence electron shells, making them chemically nonreactive under most conditions.
Identify the elements listed in the problem: Nitrogen, Neon, Argon, and Krypton. Check their positions on the periodic table to determine which group they belong to.
Recall that Neon, Argon, and Krypton are all noble gases (Group 18), known for their inertness due to having complete outer electron shells.
Recognize that Nitrogen is not a noble gas; it is a diatomic molecule (N₂) and belongs to Group 15. Nitrogen is reactive under certain conditions and does not have a full valence shell like the noble gases.
Conclude that since Nitrogen is not part of the inert (noble) gases, it is the correct answer to the question asking which is NOT an inert gas.
