Which of the following processes is an example of a chemical change?
A
Breaking glass
B
Melting ice
C
Burning a match
D
Boiling water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the substance's chemical identity changes: Breaking glass changes the shape but not the chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
Melting ice involves changing from solid to liquid water, which is a phase change and does not alter the chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
Burning a match involves a chemical reaction where new substances (such as gases and ash) are formed, indicating a chemical change.
Boiling water is a phase change from liquid to gas and does not change the chemical identity of water, so it is a physical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules