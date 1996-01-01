Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Consider the reaction of peroxydisulfate ion 1S2O82-2
with iodide ion 1I - 2 in aqueous solution:
S2O8 2 - 1aq2 + 3 I - 1aq2¡2 SO42 - 1aq2 + I3- 1aq2
At a particular temperature, the initial rate of disappearance
of S2O82 - varies with reactant concentrations in the
following manner:
Experiment 3S2o8
24 1M 2 3I4 1M 2 Initial Rate 1M,s2
1 0.018 0.036 2.6 * 10-6
2 0.027 0.036 3.9 * 10-6
3 0.036 0.054 7.8 * 10-6
4 0.050 0.072 1.4 * 10-5
(a) Determine the rate law for the reaction and state the
units of the rate constant.