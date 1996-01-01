Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Consider the reaction of peroxydisulfate ion 1S2O82-2 with iodide ion 1I - 2 in aqueous solution: S2O8 2 - 1aq2 + 3 I - 1aq2¡2 SO42 - 1aq2 + I3- 1aq2 At a particular temperature, the initial rate of disappearance of S2O82 - varies with reactant concentrations in the following manner: Experiment 3S2o8 24 1M 2 3I4 1M 2 Initial Rate 1M,s2 1 0.018 0.036 2.6 * 10-6 2 0.027 0.036 3.9 * 10-6 3 0.036 0.054 7.8 * 10-6 4 0.050 0.072 1.4 * 10-5 (a) Determine the rate law for the reaction and state the units of the rate constant.

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.