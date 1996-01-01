When a Mg^{2+} ion becomes a Mg atom, the radius increases because the Mg^{2+} ion:
A
loses two protons, decreasing the overall positive charge of the nucleus
B
loses two electrons, increasing electron-electron repulsion
C
gains two neutrons, increasing the mass and size of the atom
D
gains two electrons, reducing the effective nuclear charge experienced by each electron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a Mg^{2+} ion and a neutral Mg atom: Mg^{2+} has lost two electrons compared to the neutral Mg atom.
Recall that the radius of an ion or atom depends on the balance between the positive charge of the nucleus (protons) and the negative charge of the electrons, as well as electron-electron repulsions.
Recognize that when Mg^{2+} gains two electrons to become Mg, the number of protons remains the same, but the number of electrons increases, which increases electron-electron repulsion and reduces the effective nuclear charge felt by each electron.
Understand that this reduction in effective nuclear charge allows the electron cloud to expand, increasing the atomic radius.
Eliminate incorrect options: the ion does not lose protons or gain neutrons during this process, so changes in nuclear charge or mass are not responsible for the radius increase.
