An ion that consists of 7 protons, 6 neutrons, and 11 electrons has a net charge of ________.
A
2-
B
4-
C
2+
D
4+
1
Identify the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in the ion. Here, protons = 7, neutrons = 6, and electrons = 11.
Recall that the net charge of an ion is determined by the difference between the number of protons (positive charges) and electrons (negative charges). Neutrons do not affect the charge because they are neutral.
Calculate the net charge using the formula: $\text{Charge} = \text{Number of protons} - \text{Number of electrons}$.
Substitute the values: $\text{Charge} = 7 - 11$.
Determine the sign and magnitude of the charge. A negative result means the ion has a negative charge equal to the absolute value of the difference.
