What is the charge of the metal ion in the complex [Fe(NH_3)_2Br_4]^{2-}? (Omit the + sign in your answer.)
A
2
B
4
C
3
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the overall charge of the complex ion, which is given as 2- (written as $2^-$).
Determine the charges of the ligands attached to the metal ion. Ammonia (NH$_3$) is a neutral ligand with a charge of 0, and bromide (Br$^-$) is an anionic ligand with a charge of -1.
Write an equation representing the sum of the charges: let the charge of the metal ion be $x$. The total charge is the sum of the metal ion charge plus the charges of the ligands, which equals the overall charge of the complex.
Express this mathematically as: $x + 2(0) + 4(-1) = -2$, simplifying to $x - 4 = -2$.
Solve the equation for $x$ to find the charge of the metal ion.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules