When water ionizes, it produces an ion with a positive charge and an ion with a negative charge. Which pair of ions is formed?
A
Na^+ and Cl^-
B
H^+ and OH^-
C
K^+ and NO_3^-
D
H_2^+ and O^2-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when water ionizes, it undergoes a process called autoionization or self-ionization, where water molecules react with each other to form ions.
Recall that water (H_2O) can split into a positively charged ion and a negatively charged ion. The positively charged ion is a proton (H^+), often represented as a hydronium ion (H_3O^+), and the negatively charged ion is hydroxide (OH^-).
Identify the ions formed from water ionization: the positive ion is H^+ and the negative ion is OH^-.
Compare the given options to the ions formed from water ionization. Na^+ and Cl^- come from salt (NaCl), K^+ and NO_3^- come from potassium nitrate, and H_2^+ and O^2- are not typical ions formed from water.
Conclude that the correct pair of ions formed when water ionizes is H^+ and OH^-.
